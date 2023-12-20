SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

