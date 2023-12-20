Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 230,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,721. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

