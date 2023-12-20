Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.21.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.