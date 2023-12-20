Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,444. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

