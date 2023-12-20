Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Lifted by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FNDE stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

