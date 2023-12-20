Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

