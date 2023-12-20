Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

