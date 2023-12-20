Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $592,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

