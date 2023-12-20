Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,862 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

