Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

