RVW Wealth LLC Sells 535 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJH stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

