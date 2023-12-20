RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,670,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 56,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

