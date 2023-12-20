RVW Wealth LLC Invests $195,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.