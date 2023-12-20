RVW Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 23,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

