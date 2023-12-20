Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,291 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 3.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

