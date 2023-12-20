Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
