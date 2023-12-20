Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 240 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.77 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

