Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.97. 207,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 567,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,067 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $145,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

