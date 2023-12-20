Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $28.93 on Wednesday, reaching $251.07. 6,828,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,547. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.63 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average of $253.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

