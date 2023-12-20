Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.65.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,148. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.83. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

