Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after acquiring an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 121,555.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.90. 658,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,514. General Electric has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $126.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

