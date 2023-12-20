QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.



