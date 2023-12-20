Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 234,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 34,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

