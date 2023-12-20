Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 4.4 %

BCC stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Get Our Latest Report on BCC

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.