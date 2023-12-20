Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 10,815 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 3.7% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 673,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

