Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $147,199. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

