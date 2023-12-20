Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

