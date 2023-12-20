Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Down 4.2%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 26,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 330,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $58,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

