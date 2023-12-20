Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Down 4.2%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 26,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 330,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
