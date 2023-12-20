Patten Group Inc. Sells 65 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $545.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

