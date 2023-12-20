Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

