Patten Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $158,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RYT opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.