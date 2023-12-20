Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

