Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

