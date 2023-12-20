Patten Group Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

