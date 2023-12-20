Patten Group Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

