OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $48.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Trading of OneMain
OneMain Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. OneMain has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
OneMain Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.80%.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
