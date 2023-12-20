One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

