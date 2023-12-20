Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $62.97. Approximately 17,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 99,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

