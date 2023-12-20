Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $320.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

