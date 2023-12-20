Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 29.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $1,586,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,127. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

