Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. 698,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,416. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.