NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.