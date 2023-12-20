NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Raised by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Down 0.5 %

NTAP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

