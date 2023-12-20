Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 54,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 98,359 shares.The stock last traded at $27.45 and had previously closed at $27.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.