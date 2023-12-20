NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NNVC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
