Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.36. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

