Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,528 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.65.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

