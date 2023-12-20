Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,449,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,446,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.73 and a 200 day moving average of $383.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

