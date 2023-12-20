Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

