Menlo Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares makes up about 0.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

SPXS stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

